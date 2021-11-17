Ed Sheeran prepares a song for the third season of ‘Ted Lasso’

During the program The Jonathan Ross Show, Ed Sheeran revealed that he is writing a song for the third season of Ted lasso, the award-winning Apple TV + series starring Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, of which he is a huge fan. It wouldn’t be the first time Sheeran has been actively involved in a series that he likes (remember his cameo on Game of Thrones?).

Ed Sheeran participated in the program through a video connection, as he is being held at his home in southern England: the British singer-songwriter, whose latest album ‘Equals’ came out a few days ago, has tested positive for Covid -19.

In an interview with Jonathan Ross, Ed Sheeran admitted to being obsessed with Ted lasso, a television series that recommends everyone to watch:

“Ted Lasso is one of those series that I constantly recommend to people and they watch it right away. Is beautiful. They have asked me to write a song for the next season and I am going to do it, they don’t need to convince me ».

Sheeran did not reveal any further details, such as who it was from the production that asked him to do it, or what purpose the song will serve in the next season of the show.

We do not know what the future of the series will be after the third season, although Bill Lawrence, one of the creators of the series with Jason Sudeikis, has admitted that Ted lasso it could continue beyond the first three seasons already planned from the start of the project.