Ed Sheeran dresses up as Santa Claus to announce his Christmas collaboration with Elton John

The cake was unveiled in early October. Ed Sheeran and Elton John will celebrate the Christmas 2021 with a musical collaboration.

The carol was a secret but Sheeran got off the hook in an interview with Dutch radio NPO Radio 2, which John didn’t like too much who said he called “damn gossip” to his musical partner.

“He called me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. He calls me almost every day,” said Sheeran, who was told by Elton John [su éxito de 1973] Step Into Christmas It is number six on the charts. “I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?”, he proposed.

Ed Sheeran said yes to Elton John, and this week the first preview of his musical duet was released in the form of a hilarious photo. Elton John poses in elf pajamas and Ed Sheeran appears from (drum roll) Mama Claus.

The carol still has no date or title, but it has a goal: Elton John wants to unseat LadBaby, who has been topping the charts for three years in a row

The carols of Ed Sheeran and Elton John

Ed Sheeran and Elton John already have Christmas carols experience. Although Elton John launched the aforementioned Step Into Christmas, Ed Sheeran performed in 2017 with Anne-Marie the christmas classic Fairytale Of New York. Here you have both.