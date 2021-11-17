Ed Sheeran and Pokémon Go Announce Surprise Collaboration | Music

Jean G. Fowler

British singer and video game plan something exciting together

This year, the creators of Pokemon They have been in charge of pampering the greats to the fans by joining their franchise with famous musicians and this time, something they plan with ed sheeran.

Although they did not give further details, the Twitter account of Pokémon Go tagged the British and simply said “very soon”, without making it clear if it would be a song or if perhaps the singer would appear in the video game in some way.

While it could be the first teaser from a song for The Pokémon Company, it could also be an upcoming Ed Sheeran item or clothing addition to the platform.

Ed Sheeran has confessed to being a Pokémon fan in the past, when he posed next to a huge Snorlax plush on his Instagram account, he also said on his Twitter that he considers the Black version of the game to be incredible and that his favorite character is Articuno.

The company has collaborated with musicians of international stature in previous months, highlighting the song “Electric” that Katy Perry released as part of the video game’s thematic album, along with Post Malone, J Balvin with “Ten Caregiver” and many more.