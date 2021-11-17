Ecuador obtained a historic victory against Chile in the South American Qualifiers

Ecuador dealt a severe blow to chili which he beat 0-2 this Tuesday at home and sent to sixth place, while the Tri clinched third place in the South American qualifiers with six points over Colombia and Peru.

With 23 integers, Ecuador took over the third box and put to suffer and make accounts to The Red, which started the fourteenth day in fourth position and finished in sixth with 16 points.

In the stadium Saint Charles of Apoquindo in Santiago, Pervis Estupiñán he scored the first goal at nine minutes after a swift overflow through the right sector and a center that, after rebounding in the Chilean area, was left to the defender who hit a left-footed shot down the left wing that was unapproachable for the goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

At 93 minutes, on the closing of the meeting, the steering wheel Moses Caicedo put the icing on the cake with a powerful shot from outside the area that left the Chilean goalkeeper without a chance.

Things got even more complicated for those of Martin Lasarte when at 14 minutes the Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini showed a direct red to Arturo vidal after he gave a strong foul against Felix torres near the Ecuadorian area.

With the middle zone decimated, the scenario continued to worsen for La Roja when the forward was injured Alexis Sanchez, who showed muscular problems, being replaced at 36 minutes, like the left back Eugenio Mena.

The local they did not register shots on goal during the first 45 minutes and Ecuador maintained dominance of the game for most of the match, with some lights from the pupils of Lasarte during the snap.

