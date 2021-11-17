Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Runs To Be The New James Bond In Film

Dwayne johnson does not stitch without thread. And it is that the famous Hollywood actor who specializes in starring blockbusters action (remember you just rolled Black adam, the film that according to him “will change the hierarchy of DC”) has spoken about the possibility of joining the well-known franchise of James bond after the end of the cycle Daniel Craig, ensuring that “I don’t want to be a villain, I have to be Bond.” This is what he has commented on in a recent interview with the Esquire medium (via Collider), in which he explained that his grandfather played a “bad guy” in We only live Twice, starring Sean Connery in 1967.

“I don’t want to be a villain, I have to be Bond”

And it is that after the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond after the recent premiere of No time to die, the paper of Agent 007 has been released, a role for which a replacement will not begin until well into 2022, according to its producer. And despite the fact that rumors have long been positioning actors or even talking about the next 007 being a woman, Dwayne Johnson has already it has been postulated like new Bond.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice, with Sean Connery. Very very cool. I would like to follow in their footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. I have to be Bond”, The famous actor commented to Esquire. Of course, experience in action cinema has and even just released Red alert alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the most expensive film in the history of Netflix, in which he plays a CIA agent who must work alongside a renowned art thief to catch another thief across the globe.

Will we see The Rock like the new James Bond? For now we will have to wait until next year to meet the interpreter who will keep the role.

Source | Esquire via Collider