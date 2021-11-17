Dwayne Johnson wants to be the new James Bond

MADRID, Nov. 17 (CulturaOcio) –

Dwayne johnson wants to be the successor of Daniel Craig as 007. The Rock has revealed his dream of become the iconic James Bond. After being in franchises like ‘Fast & Furious’ or ‘G.I. Joe’, the interpreter, considered the highest paid actor in the world, is considered the ideal and, in addition to being Black Adam for Warner and DC, is looking to be another iconic movie character.

With ‘No time to die’ still conquering the public in cinemas, has exceeded $ 708 million worldwide, Johnson is already running as a candidate to be Bond. The Californian actor seeks to be the first American to play the role of 007 and for this he remembers that his family is related to the saga, because his grandfather Peter Maivia played a minor villain in ‘You Only Live Twice’, in which he faced Sean Connery himself.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be in the next [película de] Bond, but [no] I want to be a villain I have to be Bond“, he declared in an interview for Esquire. He is not lacking in talent for action. In just 2021, Johnson has shown to be in top form with ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Red Alert’, without counting on previous productions such as ‘Jumanji: Next Level’ or ‘Project Rampage’.

His big disadvantage is his nationality. An unwritten requirement is that the actor playing Bond be British or Irish. Hence, the public is looking at Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy or Idris Elba as future to be 007. Although, if Cary J. Fukunaga could be the first American to direct an installment of the saga, no one says that Johnson could not be the first non-British or Irish to play the mythical spy.

For now, it’s time to enjoy ‘No time to die’, which has become the fourth highest grossing film of 2021, the second if ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ and ‘Hi, Mom’ are not counted, two Chinese productions that have not been released in other international markets.