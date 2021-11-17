Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and the strange reason he pees in water bottles

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has always been known for his excellent physical condition. The actor and former WWE wrestler takes care of his body every day with a more than strict training, but has drawn attention to a detail that he has publicly revealed: urinating in plastic bottles. The star of Hollywood explained to Esquire magazine why he does it.

