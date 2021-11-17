Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and the strange reason he pees in water bottles

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has always been known for his excellent physical condition. The actor and former WWE wrestler takes care of his body every day with a more than strict training, but has drawn attention to a detail that he has publicly revealed: urinating in plastic bottles. The star of Hollywood explained to Esquire magazine why he does it.

The actor pointed out that this is one of his hobbies that he always performs when he exercises in the gym. The reason is that you must stay very hydrated and therefore consume a lot of water during your workouts, which makes you want to urinate at all times.

“In general, I stay fairly hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not much, but probably a couple of times during a workout I have to go. So I do it in the bottle“Dwayne Johnson assured Esquire.

Dwayne Johnson and his new projects in Hollywood

The actor has achieved huge box office success with his latest film, Jungle Cruise, where he is paired with Emily Blunt. Now, his next project is to play the role of the superhero Black Adam.