Dwayne Johnson Introduces Xbox Vault, An Online Experience In Collaboration With Netflix With Many Rewards For Xbox Fans

Yesterday was a day full of surprises for all fans – and not so fans – of the Microsoft console. In addition to the announcement of the addition of a large number of new titles to the backward compatibility program and the arrival of FPS boost for many others, we were also able to witness how Dwayne Johnson Introduces Xbox Vault.

In a fit of true nostalgia, Microsoft wanted to use the iconic actor better known as The Rock for this ad, thus throwing a look back at the original Xbox ad, in which a Bill Gates who still led the company and a Dwayne Johnson that still had his hair featured Microsoft’s entry into the world of video game consoles. 19 years have passed since then.

In collaboration with Netflix and Red Alert, the most recent film by the American actor, Xbox Vault is an interactive online experience in which you can play to get prizes based on the Microsoft console brand. These range from subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X consoles, to more “exclusive” and limited edition ones, such as a framed painting of Dwayne Johnson – sporting his amazing look with sunglasses – in the original Xbox ad.

But of course, yesterday’s star was none other than Halo Infinite, which launched its online mode by surprise ahead of its official release date next month, although it is in beta.