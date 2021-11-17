Don´t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence want to save the world from a comet in the first leaked trailer

Which films will get the full attention and backing of the studios for the 2022 awards season? You can be sure that one of those who are going to hear a lot will be Don’t Look Up, the satire directed and written by Adam McKay not only has a premise that, unfortunately, feels very real, but also has one of the most stellar casts of the year and a first look at the trailer has leaked online.

During the broadcast of the Olympic Games, a short teaser trailer of Don’t look up, the new movie of Adam McKay with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. When we say that the spot was short, we mean that it lasted less than thirty seconds, but in that short time it was able to present very well an idea about the tone of this film that aspires to several statuettes.

In the preview, we can see DiCaprio’s nervous character trying to control his breathing and calm down before having a meeting with the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, and her chief of staff and son, the character of Jonah Hill. . In the scene we are explained the premise in which two scientists will try to alert the authorities about a comet that will crash into the planet and end life as we know it.

It seems that we are facing a satire just as irreverent as The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%, McKay’s most recent film in which he chronicled the politics of Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside former President George Bush. That film starred Christian Bale as the title character. Although it did not convince all the critics, it did manage to capture the attention of several awards ceremonies. And that is something that we can surely expect from this other project.

Don’t look up It was originally planned as an allegory about climate change and the null or little action that governments take to face it despite the serious consequences and problems that it will unleash in the medium and long term. However, the director himself says that the health crisis caused by COVID-19 has added a new nuance after the late and terrible responses from several countries. This he said a few weeks ago to Collider:

This is how it started [como alegoría del cambio climático], but then the pandemic passed. What it did was bring to the surface what the film really is, which is how we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We cannot agree. Yes it is about climate change, but at its roots it is about what the internet and our phones do, what the modern world has done to our way of communicating.

Don’t Look Up does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to be released in the fall. It will be until then that we will have to wait to see what the film says about how mediated reality is thanks to the Internet and if it is not too early to understand and see a reflection of what has led the whole world to fail so completely in containment of a global public emergency. In addition to this movie, the director is working on the Parasite series – 100% for HBO.

