Dollar price today November 16, peso loses 15 cents

Today Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20,7369 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. Since the morning, the greenback showed signs of strengthening while the Mexican currency showed depreciation. According to the Banxico registry, the interbank dollar spot ended this session at 20.7084, it is 15.65 cents that loses weight in the exchange rate on Friday, when the US currency ended at 20.5519.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7084 – Sale: $ 20.7084

HSBC : Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 20.96

Banamex : Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.24

Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.11- Sale: $ 21.00

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80

IXE: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Monex: Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.73

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Santander: Buy: $ 19.81 – Sale: $ 21.34

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.24

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 60,394.2 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.47 pesos, for $ 27.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

