Dogey: New “inflation-proof” cryptocurrency is born that “helps save needy dogs”

The new ‘token’ has a pet similar to the dogecóin dog and its creators indicate that it will emulate that cryptocurrency “with the help of Elon Musk.”

A new cryptocurrency called Doge Yellow Coin (Dogey) has appeared and its pet, a dog, bears some similarity to that of dogecoin.

On its website, the dogey is described as a ‘token’ born to “emulate dogecoin with the help “of the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, although they do not clarify how it will help them. This unit of cryptographic value is “inflation proof” with an “ecosystem in which investors are encouraged to hold their ‘tokens’ and enjoy the rewards.”

Its creators highlight that the Doge Yellow Coin is “the fastest growing cryptocurrency of its kind”, that it is “completely decentralized” and that it has the mission of bringing this asset class to ordinary people, and “at the same time help save needy dogs. “

Furthermore, they claim that the dogey was created by the dogecóin community, but with much faster mining speed and cheaper transaction fees. The dogey uses “some tricks” from its “meme father”, the dogecóin, and seeks to impress that cryptocurrency by “showing it its improved transaction speed.”

Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that the dogey began trading on that platform at the beginning of last week and currently has a value of $ 0.000028 per unit, with a “fully diluted” market capitalization of approximately $ 2.8 million.

Elon Musk argues that the dogecóin is “the people’s cryptocurrency” and has repeatedly praised it openly, thus driving its value growth.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!