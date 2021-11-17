Do you spend a million dollars on a local streaptease?

Drake receives harsh criticism for spend a fortune in a club streaptease from Houston. The rapper attended the party on the same day that it was announced that nine people had died from a human avalanche during the Travis Scott concert. Drake had participated as a guest on the show.

DJ Akademiks made a post on his networks, along with the following description: “They say that Drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a million.” You just have to see it.

In the following video, uploaded on the club’s Instagram account, there is no doubt about the huge amount of money that is circulating on the floor. The video is accompanied by the phrase: “Two floors covered in money and all the dancers who worked last night went home happy.”

The Canadian rapper had been the great guest star of Travis Scott’s recital at Astroworld. After revealing the extent of the accident, the artist did not hesitate to share his sadness for what happened.

Drake was the special guest during Travis Scott’s performance in Astroworld, which has left nine deaths, so far. Nobody understands his attitude and that is why criticism has not stopped accumulating on social networks.