Do not miss this timelapse of the Sun composed with 78,846 images from NASA

You may not have heard of him, but Seán Doran has an innate ability to convert space images on absolute works of art audiovisual. But it must be recognized that in his latest creation, a spectacular timelapse of our s ol in 4K, it has been overcome .

Combining a total of 78,846 images that had been taken by the NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory, Doran created a hypnotic 4K video in which you can see in great detail the crackling surface of the Sun . To be able to compose this timelapse , the astrophotographer had to repair, resize and remaster all the images that compose it .

All those images were obtained during the month of August 2014. Once you have put them all together, Doran he stayed with a single 22 minute video, although later decided to slow it down until in the middle to turn it into it’s glorious final piece of 44 minutes .

Seeing these images separately is already impressive, but seeing those in motion is a delight . If you have a free time there’s nothing like getting lost in it Doran’s YouTube channel to better explore some of the corners of our galaxy.

[Vía: PetaPixel]