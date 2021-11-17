Disney + premieres the documentary “Calamaro. Bios: Lives that marked yours” on November 26

Advertising

On November 26, Disney + will premiere exclusively in Spain the original National Geographic documentary «Calamaro. Bios: lives that changed yours »ç, in which the singer Nathy Peluso talks with the Argentine composer and singer, Andrés Calamaro, and they review his professional and personal life, reliving the moments of his career that transformed him into a rock icon in Spanish.

Through unpublished archive images, a talk with Andrés Calamaro and visits to his friends, collaborators, former members of his bands, and his manager for more than twenty years, Nathy Peluso reviews the life and work of «El Salmón», reflecting at the same time on his Argentine roots.

Calamaro is recognized as one of the icons of rock in Spanish. The singer himself recalls in Calamaro. Bios: lives that changed yours the most important chapters of his life since his beginnings as a young aspiring musician, an international rock star: his first steps on the rock scene with Los Abuelos de la Nada; jumping to international fame with Los Rodríguez in Spain; crowning himself forever on the podium of Argentine rock with the album “Alta Suciedad”; and triumphantly returning to the stage with the album «El Regreso».

The documentary seeks to build an intimate portrait, away from the public figure, to show the lesser known details of his life and the most popular events of Andrés Calamaro’s rise to the rock podium through exclusive interviews with personalities such as the Argentine musician and composer Vicentico, vocalist of the Argentine band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs; Daniel Melingo and Cachorro López, former members of the Argentine band Los Abuelos de la Nada; Ariel Rot, former member of Los Rodríguez; Cuino Scornik, composer of great hits from Argentine rock and Andrés himself; Juan Subirá, keyboardist, composer and founder of the Argentine band Bersuit Vergarabat; as well as the writer Fabián Casas and the journalist Marcelo Fernández Bitar.

This documentary is part Bios. Lives that changed yours, a documentary series from the National Geographic Original Productions label that reconstructs the history of some of the most prominent personalities of Latin American popular culture and reveals anecdotes and unknown details of their artistic and personal lives. Renowned figures delve into the intimacy of the protagonists, collect the testimonies of their closest circle and, thanks to exclusive access, they witness unforgettable and unique moments, while discovering first-hand, unpublished files from their past. Soon, Disney + will premiere in Spain the episodes dedicated to other renowned figures on the Latin American scene such as the former soccer player and Mexican coach Hugo Sanchez or the Colombian actress Sofia Vergara.

