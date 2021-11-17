DISCUSSION FOR LACK OF CONTEXT: Chucky Lozano’s statement that upset Napoli fans was not fully shared

We started the day by receiving some messages that said to review the recent statements of Chucky Lozano, because the Mexican winger has already lost his position and enlarged.

We read some tweets / posts and, from what was written there, we understood the commotion generated. However, as we have been at this for a long time, we set about the task of looking for the full interview in which the 26-year-old international spoke about his desire to make the leap to a bigger club.

The conversation was with David Medrano, a journalist from Aztec TV. And the phrase of the controversy came when the well-known reporter asked him the following: “What do you lack individually? What is missing in the career of Chucky Lozano in the individual aspect?

It is important to know what the question was and, above all, to share the full answer. It is not that the Pachuca youth squad said that he is in a small team, that he has plenty at Napoli, or that he wants to make the leap to giant tomorrow because he is not comfortable in Italy. No.

They asked him what he lacks in his career and he said that he would like (with an eventually implicit) to make the leap to one of the powerhouses of world football. And it is that Napoli is a very important, historical club, but it is not on the step of the institutions that aspire to win everything they dispute, including the UEFA Champions League (the latter is our point).

CHUCKY LOZANO’S COMPLETE ANSWER

– David Medrano: “What do you lack individually? What is missing in the career of Chucky Lozano in the individual aspect?

– Hirving Lozano: “I believe that, the truth is, I am in a very competitive club, with very competitive teammates, I think I have grown a lot in that. And the truth is that I would like to go to another bigger club. I consider myself a very competitive player, with clear objectives. The truth is that I feel at a good level and, well, I would like that next step, but I believe that we are going step by step, we are going to try to improve as much as possible. Grow personally and in football, much more. And I hope God wants it and it can be given ”.

It is key to pay attention to the moment in which he says ‘I would like to take that next step, but I think we are going step by step, we will try to improve as much as possible‘. In other words, they simply asked him about something that he would like to experience individually, and he blurted out that, one day, he would be fascinated to play for a club with a higher reach than Napoli.

He could be clearer and better choose his words, yes. But it is not to tear your garments. They asked him to share what he still needs to achieve, and he confessed that he has the illusion of playing for an even bigger club. Nothing more. Growth aspirations like we all have, right? There is no need to mount so much fuss or controversy. Or at least we, reviewing the question / answer, do not understand.

Undefeated data. Chucky Lozano was signed by Napoli for 35 million euros. They recruited him after seeing him shine at PSV Eindhoven, a club where he made his mark.

Did you know…? Chucky Lozano registers 23 goals and 8 assists in 93 games played (4856 minutes) with the Napoli shirt.