Diagnosis and treatment of traditional medicine in Zitácuaro

H. Zitácuaro, Michoacán. – In a situation of this nature, it is not possible to perform a thorough physical examination, so the techniques of traditional and natural medicine offer a wide range of less harmful and more efficient therapeutic possibilities from the economic point of view, by saving money. chemical-industrial drugs. In addition, it promotes the solution of the health problems of the populations with their traditions and ecological systems.

This week the presentation of natural products was carried out, by the doctor Luis Fernando Rodríguez Bedolla, in order to help patients with chronic degenerative diseases, such as diabetes and cancer patients, in order to help in their treatment .

A case was presented with a holistic approach, in which considerations are made about the diagnosis and treatment from the application of traditional and natural medicine techniques, which constitutes an alternative in emergency situations and disasters.

Rodríguez Bedolla presented the launch of 70 products, such as food supplements from a 100% Mexican company, located in Irapuato Guanajuato, dedicated to providing comprehensive well-being to people and in turn helping to use as a business, through food supplements, nutritional treatments and cosmetics, made from natural ingredients.

More than 20 years ago it began an adventure with a dream of growing and ended up being an international company, which employs more than 200 families nationwide (Mexico), and has a network of more than 100,000 thousand distributors in different countries, that successfully commercialize the products that the company offers for integral well-being.

An invitation is made to citizens to enter a course on medicinal plants, minerals and superfoods, one class per week, for 6 months, started on Wednesday, December 1, cost 1000 pesos.

Mexican Union of Alternative Doctors and Therapists AC UMMTA, Traditional and complementary medicine.

Many complementary treatments are unlikely to cause harm and will not interfere with your cancer treatment. Here are some examples:

Acupuncture can help with mild pain and some types of nausea.

Art therapy or music therapy can promote healing and improve quality of life.

Biofeedback uses monitoring devices to help people gain conscious control over physical processes, which are usually controlled automatically, such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, sweating, and muscle tension.

According to some studies, therapeutic massage (massage therapy) can reduce stress, anxiety, depression and pain and increase alertness.

Prayer and spirituality help many people with the emotional side effects of cancer.

Tai chi and yoga have been shown to improve strength and balance in some people.