Date and time for Chivas vs. Puebla for the repechage of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX

Those led by Michel Leaño will seek to emulate what was done on matchday 2 when they defeated La Franja at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Chivas de Guadalajara you already know the day and time when it will be measured Puebla for the repechage of Opening 2021 of the MX League. From the official page of the competition, the dates of this elimination round were made public that will begin next Saturday, November 20 with the duel between Saints and Athletic San Luis.

In the case of the rojiblancos, their match is scheduled for that same Saturday at 9:00 p.m. (local time) from Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Laguneros and Potosinos, on the other hand, will go out to dispute their commitment two hours before, at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at the facilities of the TSM Corona Stadium.

A day later the other two games scheduled for this round will be played. That Sunday, November 21, the day will open with the dispute of the Toluca vs. Cougars from the Nemesio Diez Stadium at 17:00 (local time); Meanwhile he Monterrey He will visit Cruz Azul at 7:15 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium in the country’s capital.

With the official ‘fixture’ the teams in question have published on their social networks the confirmation of the dates for public knowledge to all their fans. In the case of Chivas, the club sent a message through its social networks asking for the support of all the ‘Chivahermanos’ for the most important game of the year for the rojiblancos.

However, and despite the fact that Chivas does not arrive as a favorite, those led by Michel Leaño They have a good recent memory of their last visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. It was on date 2 of this same Opening 2021 where the set – at that time – of Victor Manuel Vucetich They beat La Franja 0-2.