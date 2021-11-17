Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson return to Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson They will return to Hogwarts. The protagonists of the magical saga will join the celebrations of the first 20 years of Harry Potter in the special that he will perform HBO Max.

Not only them, it is expected that the special called ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’ Bring in most of the cast that made history with the movies that they conquered several generations.

20 years have passed since the premiere of ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, so the company has celebrated with several exclusive events and premieres during this 2021, saving the best for next year.

The special of Harry Potter already has a release date, which is expected to reach the platform to start in the best way in 2022. The next january 1 It will be the day in which the testimonials from the actors, interviews and more surprises.

For its part, Emma Watson shared a nostalgic photo where the three protagonists are seen at a very young age, recounting how excited they are to be part of this adventure again, making it clear that Hermione is and will be his favorite character of his career.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world.” Emma Watson

HBO Max is taking out the more nostalgic memories of the productions found in its catalog. A few months ago the famous meeting of ‘Friends’, while you can also find the special program of ‘The Prince of rap’.

However, it is expected that ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’, be a sensation for the millions of fans that it has added in the two decades, and that they want to see the protagonists together again.

Are you ready for new magic spells? This January 1st the magic of Harry Potter returns.

