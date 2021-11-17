Daniel Kraft, the doctor who believes that in the future we will treat aging by restarting our organs like computers

Daniel kraft, a graduate in Biochemistry from Brown University, and a doctor from Stanford and Harvard University, will be one of the main speakers at the event “Celebrate Life: Science changes our lives”, this coming November 24 from 11 : 30 hrs. opportunity where he will present about the challenges of medicine and about the possible technological changes that health must make after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within the framework of this event that will be broadcast in different Latin American countries, the Physician-scientist, inventor, entrepreneur and innovator, who is also the founder of Exponential Medicine and serves as chair of the working group for the pandemic of XPRIZE (an alliance from the public and private sector that is built around the power of convocation and collaboration to solve today’s most urgent global challenges) spoke with Qué Pasa about the future of the health system and how to take advantage and not fear the technologies that help improve medicine.

Kraft who has focused academic research on the biology of stem cells and regenerative medicine, and who has more than 25 years of experience in clinical practice, biomedical research and innovation in health care, warns that “the health system will not change” after the pandemic, but emphasizes that it will more time and attention should be devoted to public health.

Since one of the “reasons the pandemic spread so quickly is that we didn’t have good good close contact tracing, there weren’t enough public health workers, people weren’t as educated in public health and at the time of the pandemic, which moves exponentially, small improvements at the beginning can make a big difference locally and globally ”, he adds.

-What are the technological changes that the health system must make after the pandemic?

-One thing that I think we can do better in terms of pandemic or preventing future pandemics is, number one, have better tests, because tests are the first line of defense. If I identify someone with Covid early and isolate them and it doesn’t infect four people, then eight, then 16, it can make a big difference. So I think improving testing is something that is evolving and that would only mean an improvement not only to diagnose Covid, but other infections and diseases.

Another thing we have to do better globally is improve our ability to share data (between countries). We can improve if we accelerate the sharing of knowledge on how we treat a patient in terms of healing or how we understand the benefits of wearing a mask. So these are some examples of how we are smarter, faster and have the groundwork in place so that we are not slow to respond.

-How do we keep people from being scared when it comes to digital health? Since many may think that the future of medicine will be just robots treating people …

The future of medicine will be a combination. I mean, some robots already help surgeons to do surgery, some robots are almost driving cars and driving safer than humans, so I don’t think we have to be afraid of robots or from Artificial Intelligence. These are not going to replace your doctor or nurse.

It is a bit more like a collaboration not a competition and the particularity in the health system and medicine, is that we have all these new forms of data, genomics, their social information, and we need these tools to help us synthesize the data and the information that the doctor can use or can use as a patient. So, instead of being afraid of this technology, it should empower us. We must see this as a tool and technologies of power, but taking care of who owns the data (what we share, how or when a smartwatch is used) and how they are sharing it, but these technologies can give a much better vision of personal health, and even helping doctors and nurses make smarter and more personalized diagnoses and therapies.

-How can medicine and technology advance together, if the necessary resources do not exist in many countries of the world?

-We don’t need to digitize the old ways of medicine. We can do things completely differently And in some cases, in emerging markets in Africa or in parts of Latin America where there are no doctors or nurses or clinics for hundreds or thousands of kilometers, we have to reinvent how we do processes depending on how old they are. This means that we need new forms of leadership, from doctors to hospital systems to politicians and regulators.

Since we are not trying to do things based on the analog age, we are now in this digital age, things are immediate, we can have new forms of information. It can be overwhelming, so we have to think about how that information gets to the doctor or the patient. We have to think about how to simplify the technology. An example is voice technology, like Alexa or Google Home, where even a 95-year-old great-grandmother can talk to Alexa like, ‘Hey Alexa, remind me to take my medicine or help me. I’ve fallen and can’t get up. ‘ So sometimes we can expect technology to get out of the way, to make things simpler, to make things much easier for the user for the doctor, the patient and the caregiver.

-Regarding your research on the use of stem cells and regenerative medicine, will these be part of the medicine of the future?

-Regenerative medicine is a very interesting field. We like to think about the ability to treat a disease or trauma such as an accident or aging using the ability to restart an organ system. It can be the skin, the heart, the liver, or the kidneys, and regenerative medicine has great potential that is yet to be fully developed.

We review some stem cells for many years, more than 50 years, to cure patients who have different types of cancer, but taking stem cells from a donor or the patient and returning them to restart the blood and the immune system. But more broadly now, we can begin to manipulate skin stem cells, turning the skin cell or a blood cell into a prototype where under the right conditions it might be able to patch a heart or help treat a liver or in some cases build a new organ.

We even published last month that we can bioengineer a pig to make the pig’s organ more human-like. We can transplant the kidney from the pig to a human and save his life, when there is no organ available for a normal transplant. So yes, there is a lot of potential, but there is also a lot of hype in the world of stem cells, and people say that stem cells will cure everything from Alzheimer’s to asthma. So we have to be very careful about how we think about stem cells and regenerative medicine to control clinical studies and safely advance the field.

What is the main message you hope will be delivered at the Celebrate Life scientific event?

-That there are many things we should celebrate, many of the incredible advances we have made in science and biomedicine. From game-changing approaches like antibiotics in 1940 to new ways of treating cancer with chemotherapy in 1960 and now the advances in immunotherapy that can miraculously cure advanced cancers and other diseases.

We have to celebrate the new ways we can collect information from technology in our bodies, like smart watches. We have to celebrate the ability to collect information and make it meaningful and make sense of people’s data. Celebrate new ways of bringing new diagnoses, new therapies, and new ways of doing clinical trials. Understand the new metrics, be it your genes or your behavior or other metrics to make medicine smarter and more personalized, proactive and preventive.

We went from caring for the sick, from dedicating our attention to treating the disease, to spending more time optimizing our health. So I think we should celebrate all of this and the fact that medicine and scientific and health advances are a team sport, which is not driven solely by doctors, medical devices or formal people, which means that almost everyone can play a role in improving healthcare, from the teenager coding a video game or app to the people who know big data and the financial world and design thinking and communicators. It is a collaboration that moves us forward in medicine in this exponential age.