Cryptocurrency Starlink gains 266% in four days after launching 53 SpaceX satellites

The capitalization of the digital currency increased from $ 19.2 million to more than $ 160 million in this period.

The price of the cryptocurrency Starlink, named after SpaceX satellites, rose 266% in four days after the successful launch of 53 satellites by Elon Musk’s aerospace transportation company.

This digital currency, until now little known, went from being worth $ 0.0000365 on Saturday to cost $ 0.00009711, and in the last 24 hours its price increased by almost 20%. In turn, the capitalization of the digital currency rose in this period of $ 19.2 million to more than $ 160 million, according to the data of the Coinmarketcap portal.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the rise is due to brokers injecting large amounts of money into the asset in their desire to exploit the brand of the satellite launch project. However, the experts of the portal came to the conclusion that in the coming days the price of the currency could undergo a correction once the market loses interest. Some of the success factors of Starlink are the Elon Musk influence in the cryptocurrency market, as well as the emergence of the phenomenon of investment in ‘meme’ coins.

The aerospace company SpaceX launched this Saturday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, a reusable Falcon 9 rocket with 53 satellites. Starlink is a SpaceX project that seeks to create a constellation of 12,000 satellites to offer fast broadband globally, even in communities or places where Internet service is non-existent, expensive or unreliable.