Cruz Azul will launch retro commemorative shirt for the conquest of the ninth star

After reaffirming its link with Joma, Cruz Azul will present these days a commemorative shirt for the conquest of the novena, a retro style from its most glorious time, the decade of the 70s.

Almost half a year after Cruz Azul conquered its ninth star, and after all criticism Joma received for being owing in quality and quantity the products of the Champion, the Spanish brand is already preparing to compensate fans with a commemorative retro t-shirt for the conquest of the ninth star that promises to be a gem.

In the last weeks, alternative sellers of official products of Machine made it known on social networks that the cement team was about to present a special jersey, which generated a great stir in the celestial followers who were eager to get some garment that wore the nine stars.

However, it was until this morning that the online store Gambetita, which has the backing of the forward of Cruz Azul, Jonathan Rodríguez, who on several occasions has provided discount coupons to make purchases, confirmed that the commemorative shirt is already in the Joma wineries and is about to make itself known, once it transpired that reaffirmed its link with this company.

What is the Cruz Azul retro shirt like?

The same store disclosed that the only information it had in this regard is that the special jersey is royal blue, just like the one that carried the authentic Cruz Azul Machine in its most glorious time, in the 70s, when it was consecrated as Three-time champion and it won most of its titles, likewise, it is speculated that the clothing will come out without advertising, just like in those years.