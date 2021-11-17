CRISTIANO, ZLATAN AND LEWANDOWSKI TO THE REPECHAJE: The 10 European teams that qualified for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 via direct ticket

Delivered all 10 direct tickets in the UEFA qualifiers. Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland were the teams that qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022 after being champions of their respective group.

The big surprises? Serbia won the direct duel against Portugal (with Cristiano Ronaldo included), and Switzerland ended up prevailing in a sector in which they had to compete against Italy, the current European champions.

THE 10 EUROPEAN TEAMS ALREADY IN QATAR 2022

Serbia (champion group A).

Spain (group B champion).

Switzerland (group C champion).

France (group D champion).

Belgium (group E champion).

Denmark (group F champion).

Netherlands (group G champion).

Croatia (group H champion).

England (group I champion).

Germany (group J champion).

THE 12 SELECTIONS THAT WILL DISPUTE THE UEFA REBIT

Portugal (second group A).

Sweden (second group B).

Italy (second group C).

Ukraine (second group D).

Wales (second group E).

Scotland (second group F).

Turkey (second group G).

Russia (second group H).

Poland (second group I).

North Macedonia (second group J).

Austria (via UEFA Nations League).

Czech Republic (via UEFA Nations League).

World Cup play-offs ✅ 𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱

🇵🇹 Portugal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

🇮🇹 Italy

🇷🇺 Russia

🇸🇪 Sweden

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱

🇵🇱 Poland

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇺🇦 Ukraine

🇦🇹 Austria

🇨🇿 Czech Republic#WCQ pic.twitter.com/kqLszrk3df – European Qualifiers (@ EURO2024) November 16, 2021

Undefeated Data. Serbia, France, Belgium and England were the European teams that qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar without losing any games in the group stage.

Did you know…? Qatar 2022 will mark the return of the Netherlands National Team to the World Cups. They were not in Russia 2018. Louis van Gaal will lead another World Cup fair.