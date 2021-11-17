Costa Rica revives with an agonizing goal against Honduras and continues fighting in Octagonal

Ticos and catrachos had a close clash this Tuesday night at the National Stadium in San José

In a night that already had tinges of disappointment and even elimination, the selection of Costa Rica, with pure courage and with all the weight of the country on him, he took an important victory against Honduras allowing you to stay alive on the road to Qatar 2022.

The two teams that have had the most debt throughout the tie faced each other at the National Stadium, both with no margin for error in their quest to stay alive to fight for a field towards the World Cup.

Each of the teams had their moments of lucidity, those who started with the greatest offensive dynamics were the visitors, through players like Albert Elis, Rommel Quioto and Brayan Moya they began to be sharp and warned the Tica defense that they were not going to have nothing easy for the rest of the game.

As the minutes passed, the Ticos began to feel more comfortable, with players such as Jewison Bennette, Aaron Suárez and Joel Campbell, creating valuable opportunities to go on the attack to feed the leading man, José Guillermo Ortiz, who crashed a shot to the vertical at 15 ‘.

This first shot combined with the weight that the team took towards the front had its reward when the goal came at 19 through Óscar Duarte, who took advantage of a corner kick to get into the trajectory of the ball and with a header he made the from home went to the front on the blackboard.

However, the Hondurans reconnected with the game and quickly responded with the speed of their men on offense, Romell Quioto had two opportunities in which Keylor Navas intervened as a hero to prevent his goal from being violated, but in the third The occasion was the charm for Quioto who took advantage of a shot to the back of Óscar Duarte, took him out of the way with a change of direction and in hand-to-hand punished the PSG goalkeeper who could do little, over 34 minutes.

The complement maintained the dynamics, both teams wanted the result and by lapses they managed to subdue their opponent, first Honduras He showed danger but Navas was attentive to repel him.

On the other hand, when it was time to go to the front Costa Rica He was close with options that ended with shots from Jewison Bennette or a shot from José Guillermo Ortiz that ‘Buba’ López took over the horizontal.

The amount of opportunities of fixed tactics that were having made Luis Fernando Suárez enter Celso Borges and Kendall Waston but the visitors interrupted the moment of Costa Rican confidence with a new offensive wave in which they almost scored if it were not for an effective closure of Keysher Fuller.

The minutes passed, both teams drowned in the tension, the attempts to go on the attack became desperate, Costa Rica he made more changes to look for offensive weight but was not clear on his plays.

The game was consuming, the tie left both teams in checkmate, but the Ticos took their claws out in the last minute directed towards Johan Venegas, who seemed like he could finish but instead sent her to the heart of the small area where he was Gerson Torres and with a just head, filled the Tico people with life with an agonizing goal.

💥 SUFFERING VICTORY FOR COSTA RICA! 💥 Gerson Torres appeared in the last minute to give all three points to #The Sele. The Ticos maintain their aspirations to attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup. What did you think of the game? 🇨🇷2-1🇭🇳 Follow him here https://t.co/Dv6Xq645nz pic.twitter.com/Jqpig6EAd3 – ESPN Costa Rica (@ESPN_CR) November 17, 2021

The time did not allow for more, the triumph was of Coast Rica, the Ticos celebrate again at home, they celebrate that they are still alive in the tie because the triumph of Panama against El Salvador left this nation almost sentenced to be out of Taste.

The picture continues uphill for Costa Rica, have nine points and are five from Panama who owns the fourth position that the field grants to intercontinental playoffs. Precisely the next duel of the Ticos will be at home against the canaleros, in a game in which there are more than three points in dispute, if Costa Rica win, get back into the fight.