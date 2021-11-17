Concacaf qualifiers: this is how Mexico remained in the Octagonal heading to Qatar 2022

Mexico lost 2 – 1 against Canada (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The Mexican team ended with his last participation of the year 2021 in the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The Tri faced Canada at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton on Tuesday night, November 16.

The team of Gerardo Tata Martino He started with the aim of regaining the leadership of the Concacaf octagonal. However, he did not achieve the task and the Aztec team fell 2 – 1, a result that led them to Third place of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf because of the two goals against that the Canadians gave him.

With the end of the activity of this 2021 towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Canadian National Team remained with the leadership of the table; in second place was the United States and in third place Mexico.

USA, Canada and Mexico -the powers of the Confederation- fought to occupy the first three places in the Concacaf table. With the victory of the team of Maple leaf the table was as follows:

CONCACAF FINAL OCTAGONAL TABLE

1. Canada – 16 points

2. United States – 15 points

3. Mexico – 14 points

4. Panama – 14 points

5. Costa Rica – 9 points

6. Jamaica – 7 points

7. El Salvador – 6 points

8. Honduras – 3 points

Among the surprises of the last Concacaf knockout dates is that United States and Canada they defeated the national team. They raised their hands for a place in the next World Cup. With it the Tri he gets into trouble and his supremacy in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation is questioned.

CANADA VS MEXICO 2 – 1 (FINALIZED)

Minute 90 – Goal by Héctor Herrera, Mexico recovers the ball and manages to score the first goal against the Canadians

Minute 51 – Canada goal. The scoreboard favors the locals with 2 – 0.

Minute 45 – The second half begins. So far the Canadians maintain the advantage of one goal and remain as leaders of the table.

JAMAICA VS UNITED STATES 1 – 1 (FINALIZED)

With goals from Michail Antonio (Jamaica) and Timothy Weah (USA) the match was tied to a score (Photo: REUTERS / Gilbert Bellamy)

The Americans had the need to win the game to remain as leaders of the table and put pressure on Mexico. However, they shared points with the Jamaicans.

With goals from Michail antonio (Jamaica) and Timothy weah (USA) the match was tied to a score. Because of this, the team of The bar and the stars he was left with 15 points.

His victory against him Tri allowed them to stay with second place in the octagonal.

PANAMA VS EL SALVADOR 2 – 1 (FINALIZED)

The players of Panama celebrate their victory today, in a match of the Concacaf qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Panama and El Salvador (Photo: EFE / Welcome Velasco)



The Panamanians took advantage of their location to corner the Salvadorans. Despite the early goal of Jairo Heríquez surprised them, in the end they were able to turn the scoreboard and keep the three points of the FIFA date.

With this, Panama finished with 14 points on the last date of the year. And with the defeat of the Mexican National Team, equaled the score of the Tricolor. So they will put Gerardo Martino’s players in a tight spot in the following games to secure a place in the automatic qualification.

COSTA RICA VS HONDURAS 2 – 1 (FINALIZED)

The Costa Ricans overcame the Honduras National Team (Photo: EFE / Gustavo Amador)



With goals from Óscar Duarte and de Gerson Torres, the Costa Ricans overcame the Honduras National Team. With said victory The Ticos They finished with 9 points, despite their victory they did not have an outstanding performance in the World Cup qualifiers. Until now, they would not reach the reclassification zone.

