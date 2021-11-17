Closing of the dollar today, November 17, 2021 in Mexico; exchange rate

At the close of today, November 17, 2021, the dollar American is in 20.6688 pesos, according to information from Banco de México (Banxico).

In this way, the Mexican peso managed to end the two-day streak of losses in a row and recover with a gain of 3.96 cents, which is equivalent to 0.19 percent.

It should be remembered that yesterday, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the US currency ended the day at 20,7084 units.

The dollar

According to several analysts, the behavior of the dollar continues to be impacted by the announcement of the recent economic figures of USA.

Yesterday it was reported that retail sales and industrial activity had a rise above that expected by the markets in October.

This could become an important factor for the Federal Reserve to decide to accelerate the reduction of its asset purchase program.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico