Christina Aguilera returns to her roots with a new song authored by Mario Domm

The Mickey Mouse Club television show was certainly a hotbed of prominent American singers and artists. International entertainment personalities emerged from there, such is the case of Britney Spears, Justin timberlake, Nikki DeLoach, Keri Russell, Jessica simpson, Nick carter (Backstreet Boys) and JC Chasez, and even the actor Ryan gosling. All of them are joined by the American singer with Latin roots, Christina Aguilera who today continues to be one of the most powerful voices in the industry.

Regarding the latter, Disney is precisely the one who has made known, through his social networks, which will soon have a new musical release and will do so in Spanish, thus evoking its roots. Aguilera, who in recent times has collaborated with Latin exponents such as Becky G, Nicki Nicole and more has now decided to interpret a new single, but authored by a Mexican singer-songwriter and musician, Mario Domm.

We are nothing is the title of the song that Christina Aguilera It will premiere next Thursday, November 18, on music platforms and an original and powerful video clip on its YouTube channel.

In fact We are nothing, from the composition of Mario Domm (a member of the Mexican group Camila), is already promoted by its interpreter who on his social profiles shared a photograph very similar to Cruella de Vil, since in a snapshot published by Aguilera he appears with two dogs of Doberman breed. In addition, the 40-year-old singer shows off with a hair in a copper tone and a tight dark dress and an accessory on her face.

Christina Aguilera looks impressive in the photograph with which she revealed the date of her next single by Mario Domm / Photo: Instagram xtina



Christina, who lately has been experimenting and returning to her roots by singing songs in Spanish like her previous hit For my girls collaboration with Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole, this week he has decided to win over his audience with the lyrics written by Mario Domm.

For now, the American singer has not revealed many more details about We are nothingHowever, the followers of his career, as well as those of Camila’s leader, will surely be waiting for an intense and very significant melody that will meet the stamp of the composer and the interpreter.

So the singer Christina Aguilera is determined to conquer the public with proposals in Spanish, all within her new musical stage that consists of EPs, including the so-called The force, which is precisely the one that will integrate the theme For my girls and it could be that too We are nothing, among other releases that will surely be presenting soon.