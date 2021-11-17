Christian Bale fell asleep filming a scene from Batman Begins

Actor Christian Bale has told a funny anecdote that happened on the set of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins movie.

Although in the career of Christian bale there are great films with which he has won numerous awards, he will undoubtedly always be remembered as the Dark Knight. Since his performance impacted since we could see him in Batman Begins from Christopher Nolan.

The movie Batman Begins have a moment where Alfred (Michael Caine) and Lucius fox (Morgan Freeman) are in the room of Bruce wayne (Christian Bale) found in bed. It turns out that in that scene he really fell asleep. This is how the actor himself explains it:

“In the scene, I was destined to wake up, so I lay down and fell asleep”. Christian Bale said. And I didn’t hear ‘action’. So, Michael and Morgan were talking, and I was supposed to join. I woke up to Michael Caine punching me in the ribs and saying, Look at that! He fell asleep, right? He fell asleep, damn it! ‘

On the set of Batman Begins, the actor Christian bale he had to be in top shape, therefore, apart from filming, he had to continue with his physical exercises. That is why it is normal that if they suddenly leave him in a bed for a while, he will take advantage of it to rest.

Now he’s signed by Marvel Studios.

Although we will always relate to Christian bale with Batman is currently hovering Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie of Taika waititi in which he will play Gorr, the butcher of gods. Therefore he will be the villain of the story and will have enough power to kill the God of Thunder. So we will see an epic battle against Chris Hemsworth. Although for now we are not clear if he will use makeup or if it will be a character made by CGI.