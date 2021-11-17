Chicharito Hernández: Forceful! Los Angeles Galaxy’s message to Mexico for not calling up the forward

The Mexico National Team lost again, this time 2-1 against Canada, in the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Faced with this result, the Los Angeles Galaxy team published a response that could be seen as a message for the Tricolor, who has not called up the forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández for some time.

On this FIFA Date, Mexico adds two defeats, one against Canada and the other against the United States, while he has conceded four goals and has only scored one. For some months now, it has been a debate whether “Chicharito” Hernández should be called up by coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who has not contemplated him for some time, while his team lacks goals in the most important moments. Yesterday that was considered by the LA Galaxy, the team where the former Chivas element plays, after responding forcefully to a message from the MLS.

TWITTER



On Twitter, the MLS published the result of the match, and the Galaxy took the opportunity to reply: “He probably could have called Julián, Efra and ‘Chicharito'”.

Julián Araujo and Efraín Álvarez have not been such outstanding elements for Mexico, however, “Chicharito” Hernández is the historic scorer of the National Team, however, “Tata” Martino has been questioned for a long time why he does not summon him to the parties without having given a convincing explanation so far.

In fact, on social media a petition began to circulate a few days ago on change.org so that “Tata” again asks for the presence of the Mexican team from Guadalajara, since this year he had a great season with the LA Galaxy, where he scored 17 goals.

