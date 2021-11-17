Centenario Stadium is suitable to host the 2030 World Cup

The mythical Centenario Stadium from Uruguay is suitable to host the edition of the World 2030, which aims to organize together Argentina, Chile and Paraguay, after the reforms developed in this venue within the framework of the South American and Libertadores Cup finals.

This was stated on Tuesday by the general secretary of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol), Monserrat Jimenez, during a press conference in the Uruguayan capital in which he highlighted the importance of this scenario for world football.

The stadium actually meets international standards today, we have to understand that it is a replacement of a 1930 stadium, ″ he explained.

He added that, “despite the distances” that exist in the stadium for the development of operational flows are “complex” the playing field that was installed for the dispute of the international cup matches is “the best in Uruguay and one one of the best in South America ”.

The changing rooms at the first level, the amount of changing rooms we have and some other spare parts that remain to be done, we can reach 2030 ″, he pointed out.

According to the studies that the Centennial has undergone at different times, “the best part of the structure is the original from 1930”, which corresponds to the three rings of the Olympic Tribune, two of the Amsterdam and Colombes and the first of America, compared to the extensions of 1955 and 1980, in which “some problems” were found that today we are trying to solve.

In this sense, Jiménez explained that although the stadium “does not comply with international standards in operational areas” it is due to the fact that the enclosure “cannot be pulled down” since it is part of the National Historic Monument of that country today “it can receive a World Cup “

On November 20, the Centennial will host the final of the Copa Sudamericana between Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico Paranaense, while a week later it will host the final of the Copa Libertadores between the current champion, Palmeiras, and the 2019 champion, Flamengo. .

With information from EFE