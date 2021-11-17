Carmen Salinas: was more than an hour lying at home without medical attention after a stroke

Last Thursday, November 11, the news about the actress’s admission to the hospital broke Carmen Salinas placeholder image Due to the fact that he suffered a stroke, this information was confirmed by the relatives of the also theatrical producer.

Shortly before noon last Thursday, the granddaughter and nephew of Carmen Salinas placeholder image They released the actress’s medical report and confirmed that she was in a coma.

This state was naturally and not induced, however, they reported that all organs of Carmen Salinas placeholder image They are in perfect health and that the actress was on a respirator only for support.

Reveal new data

This Friday, November 12, the reporter Sebastian Reséndiz during a link he had from the hospital where he is Carmen Salinas placeholder image revealed new details of the stroke the actress suffered.

And it is that the reporter who is also very close to Carmen Salinas placeholder image confirmed that the hospital where the actress is located is the second in which she has been since she had the stroke since in the first hospital they took her they did not have the necessary instruments to care for who played “La Corcholata”.

In addition, a very important piece of information provided Resendiz It was that about 1 hour and 10 minutes passed since Carmen Salinas suffered the stroke and until she was treated.

