Carmen Salinas suffered a brain hemorrhage, do not spill, clarifies her daughter

The Mexican actress, Salma Hayek, continues to achieve success and on November 19, she will unveil her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was approved since last June by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

After the great success that the premiere of the film ‘Eternals’ has left her, the famous Veracruz actress will now have to go to unveil her own star in recognition of her long career in the film industry in Mexico and the United States.

WELL ACCOMPANIED

To receive this recognition, Hayek will be accompanied by her husband François-Henri Pinault and her daughter Valentina Pinault Hayek, as well as one of her great friends and colleagues in show business, actor Adam Sandler, as well as Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao , with whom he shared credits on ‘Eternals’.

It should be remembered that it was on June 17, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reported that Salma Hayek had already obtained her star on the Walk of Fame and through Instagram the beautiful Mexican actress announced it in a publication in which she showed her surprise and thanked the support received by his followers.

“Today I am combining a #tbt image with some very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that I have been given the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! A few minutes ago. Thanks to the fans for their support throughout the years, ”wrote the actress.

WILL BE ACCOMPLISHMENT OF LADY GAGA

On November 25, Salma will premiere the film ‘House of Gucci’, which will focus on the murder of the Italian businessman, leader of the Gucci brand, Maurizio Gucci, which they suspect was at the hands of his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). In it Hayek gives life to Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant, friend and partner of Gaga’s character.

RECENT

