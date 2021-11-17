Cardi B rides the ‘cardidrama’ for a birthday and a mosquito

Cardi B He has used his social networks to Unburden with all his fans about the day so hard who has lived after his daughter Kulture suffered a mosquito bite, which has caused his eyes to swell and he is barely able to see through one of them. It is a allergic reaction very similar to the one he experienced last year and that fortunately on that occasion did not leave him aftermath permanent.

“I’m very sad. Just seeing his face makes me jump tears, and his father has almost thrown himself mourn also “, explained the artist clearly affected in an audio shared on her Twitter account.

Cardi, what are you waiting for? his second son with her husband, Offset, she hopes symptom disappear before the weekend, when the little one will be three years old. Although it has not clarified if they have organized a party, most likely that is the case and now fear that the girl will not be able to enjoy the celebration.

“God, her birthday is Saturday and I’m praying … praying that the swelling goes down. I keep praying. I think the last time she had swollen eyes for a week, but I think it was because the mosquitoes kept biting her, so I kept reacting, “added Cardi, who is having an even worse time because she is currently working in Miami and Kulture has been left in the care of her sister.