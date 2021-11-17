Cancellations! Kylie Jenner won’t be on the cover of a major magazine

USA. – Kylie jenner and her boyfriend Travis scott They were the celebrities who would appear on the cover of the magazine W Magazine, but due to the tragedy of Astroworld They have not released the December issue. The photoshoot and the cover interview was done before November 5, the date of the event. Now the publishers of the publication are trying to stop the copies from reaching the stores.

According to the Page Six portal, the publication has eliminated all types of posts that were related to the couple. Is that after 8 people died and 300 others were injured at the concert, It is not a good idea to release the issue as usual. Also, Travis Scott was sued by one of the fans who went to the event and is expected to have more legal consequences.

Everything points to the fact that the magazine for the month of December has already been printed, but it has not left the warehouses by orders of the directors of W Magazine. The problem is that an issue must come out for the last month of the year and the expense of re-editing and printing the magazine is really high. At the moment they would find themselves wondering which is the best option to be able to have a delivery.

From the same editors of the publication they said that taking into account what happened during the first week of November, it would be inappropriate to take a note where the rapper’s successes are discussed. Kylie jenner She also appears on the cover, but having her alone would still be inappropriate due to her relationship with the musician. This is not Scott’s only engagement that was canceled.

The rapper had a collection of sneakers made in collaboration with Nike which was supposed to leave during December, it was postponed indefinitely. This decision was made when the amount of lawsuits that Travis scott you are receiving, in addition to that you must take responsibility for being part of the organization of the event.