Canada vs Mexico: The Galaxy sends a message to Tri: “They could have called Julin, Efran and Chicharito”

Mexico lost to Canada 2-1, with two goals from Cyle Larin,in a match where one of the great protagonists was the extreme weather in Edmonton. Hours before the game were recorded temperatures of six degrees below cerI heard a heavy snowfall that covered the Commonwealth Stadium.

The official account of the Major League Soccer (MLS) published the victory of the set of the ‘Maple Leaf‘with a strong message: “Ice in his veins”, referring to the intense cold, to which the account of LA Galaxy responded: “They could probably have called Julin, Efran and Chicharito.”

The Mexican players who play in the Algerian team have had a good participation in the United States football, and although the team failed to qualify for the playoffs Chicharito finished in third place on the scoring table with 17 goals in the current season, participation that has been questioned was made by the team coach who He has not summoned him and even with the defeat against the United States the fans started a petition for his return to the Tricolor team.

Chicharito Hernndez in the Lakers game



While the Mexican team finished with zero points in this double FIFA date, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernndez enjoyed the game between the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Mexican boasted on his Instagram account how good he was having, even joke with his ‘humble’ height of 1.75 meters on that of the Lakers players.

“Lots of laughs, until you see the @lakers players approaching and you with your humble 1.75 tall. #LakeShow, “he commented.

