Canada vs Mexico ends in a fight

The players from Mexico and Canada ended up facing each other at the end of the game that the locals won 2-1 in icy Edmonton for the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Canadians had a great year and now lead the Concacaf octagonal above the two heavyweights of that confederation: Mexico and the United States.

Héctor Herrera scored the only goal for the Mexican team and the frustration over not being able to achieve the equalizer grew in the final seconds, when Canada kept the ball in the corner and Nestor Araujo was booked for his rough play with Lucas Cavallini.

The referee blew the final whistle and the Canadians exploded in jubilation as they accomplished one of the greatest feats in the history of Canadian football.

However, things turned ugly when some of the top Mexican stars started a row amid the celebrations of the local players. In the end they had to be separated as red flares were fired in the stands for a fantastic year for Canadian football.

