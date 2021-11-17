Canada vs Mexico: Chucky Lozano received a strong header

Enrique Martinez Villar

With only a few minutes elapsed from the game between Canada and Mexico, Hirving lozano already received the first major foul in the game when receiving a strong blow by Henry donell, defender of those of the maple leaf, in addition to that he earned a yellow card that will prevent him from being before Jamaica in january.

After two minutes of play, Chucky tried to go for a ball in the air and the defender put a header on him who sent him to the lawn without putting his hands, which caused the annoyance of the Aztec bank and of the players on the field of play.

Lozano received help from the Tri doctors and after a minute of attention the Napoli player from Serie A got up and continued playing.

By the impact of the first instance It seemed that the coup could knock Chucky out of the match, but in the end it was not like that.

Quarrel on the benches.

After Donell’s foul on Chucky, Jorge Theiler, Tri’s technical assistant, spoke with one of John Herdman’s assistants, so the fourth officer had to put order and calm.

He won the yellow

Revolutionized by the blow, Lozano earned the yellow card at minute 15 in an action in which he swept over Esutáquio, which is added to the one they showed him before El Salvador on October 13, so he will not be in the match against the Jamaican representative on January 27.