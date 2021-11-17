Canada vs. Mexico and the sporting events with the lowest temperatures

Given the intense cold that will be felt during the duel in Edmonton, we present other cases in which sub-zero encounters were held

The Mexican team will face this Tuesday his similar of Canada in a key duel for those led by Gerardo Martino in their aspirations to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022. El Tri need to win but the Canadian cold will be a factor against the tricolor.

The clash between the ‘Maple Leaf’ team and the Mexican team will be held in Edmonton and it is expected that at the start of the match there will be a temperature of -8ºC and in the final minutes there are forecasts of up to -11ºC.

Canada and Mexico will play under snow in Edmonton. Imago7

Due to the low temperature estimated for the Canada vs. Mexico, ESPN Digital recalls major sporting events that have been held in intense cold.

San Diego Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals | 1982

With a wind chill of −38.3 ° C, the AFC Final between the Chargers and Bengals is the NFL game with the lowest temperature ever. The game was marked by freezing weather but the Cincinnati squad managed to overcome the weather conditions and took the victory.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers | 1967

Dubbed “Ice Bowl”, the Superbowl match between Cowboys and Packers registered a temperature of -26ºC. The thermal sensation was -37ºC and Green Bay was crowned champion.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers | 2019

With a temperature of -27 ° C, Rapids and Timbers starred in the coldest game in MLS history. The match was highlighted by a snow-covered court and the goal nets were frozen.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings | 2016

In the Wild Card Round, the Vikings were visited by the Seahawks at TCF Bank Stadium. The day of the game, Minnesota was registered a temperature of -21 ° C and the fans of the Vikings were “frozen” with the triumph of Seattle.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers | 2008

The NFC Final became one of the coldest matches in the history of world sport with a temperature of -20 ° C at Lambeau Field. The finished sensation was -31ºC. and the 72,740 fans who gathered enjoyed a spectacular game with the Giants of Eli Manning taking the victory.

SKA-Khabarovsk vs. CSKA Moscow | 2017

In activity of the Russian Championship, CSKA Moscow had to travel to Khabarovsk to face SKA-Khabarovsk and in the city located more than 8 thousand kilometers from the Russian capital a season of -19 ° C was registered. It should be noted that two players CSKA team were injured and according to various reports, extreme temperature could have been a factor in both injuries.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears | 2016

At the end of December 2016, the Packers and Bears had one of the coldest games ever played in Chicago. According to various reports, the “Windy City” registered a temperature of -19 C. Regarding the game, Green Bay took the victory by a score of 30-27.

Zenit vs. Anderlecht | 2010

In a match corresponding to the Europa League, the Belgian team visited the Petrovsky stadium field and the city of Saint Petersburg registered a temperature of -18 ° C. The Russian squad took the victory 3-1.

OTHER PLACES WITH LOW TEMPERATURES

The Bundesliga has a winter break every season due to the low temperatures recorded throughout the Bavarian territory. Clubs like Bayern Munich have shared on social networks images of how their stadium or facilities are covered in snow during this period.

In Iceland, footballers have to fight extreme temperatures and many games are even played under snowstorms. In the same way, workouts are carried out in extreme cold.