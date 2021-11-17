Cameron Díaz’s forgotten talent can still be seen in The Holiday on Netflix

Netflix subscribers have rescued this romantic comedy starring Camerón Díaz from oblivion, positioning it as one of the most demanded in the United States, something that is not surprising since it is one of the greatest successes of the genre in the first decade of the century.



November 17, 2021 · 15:37 hs

Subscribers to Netflix they still have the opportunity to appreciate the iconic actress of Latin origin Cameron Diaz, in one of the best-accomplished films of his celebrated career, the romantic comedy The Holiday, a title that has been rebounding more and more in the preferences of the users of that platform.

The talent of Camerón Díaz and Kate Winslet sneaks into the Netflix Christmas catalog

In fact, The Holiday has managed to position itself prominently in the US catalog of Netflix, in the list of “Christmas comedies”, an acknowledgment that is not surprising since at the time this film came to be considered a notable commercial success despite its high costs, one of the highest then for a romantic comedy.

And is that this film had a budget of no less than 85 million dollars, a considerable investment that Columbia Pictures and Universal Pictures were able to recover and make a good profit, thanks to a worldwide box office that exceeded 200 million dollars.

The film directed by Nancy Meyers and released in 2006 tells the story of Amanda and Iris, played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, respectively, two women who despite their notable differences find themselves heartbroken in the context of Christmas celebrations.

The Holiday, a Netflix movie to enjoy at Christmas

Both decide to exchange their homes during the season thanks to a specialized website, for which Iris moves to live in Amanda’s luxurious house in Los Angeles, while Amanda enjoys a very pleasant rural atmosphere in Iris’s cabin set in the middle of the countryside. English.

In these new places both will meet friendly and in love suitors, including Jude Law and Jack Black, with whom they will overcome their past sorrows and make them believe in love again, an argument although very typical of romantic comedies has a particular charm due to the unforgettable performances of these actors.