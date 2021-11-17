Break point leads Will Smith to “King Richard”

Will Smith wouldn’t seem like an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. He was hugely successful, he was immensely popular, and he was tirelessly joyous.

But Smith, who stars in the drama “King Richard” as Richard Williams, the father and trainer of Venus and Serena Williams, is making a comeback after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old actor writes in a new memoir that he has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies, and generally asking himself many questions about his own childhood and his decisions as a father, husband and movie star.

What motivated your self-inquiry?

“My family was starting to hate me,” Smith said, laughing. “Everything was going very well and everyone was miserable. I thought, ‘maybe I should take a look at this.’

“From a spiritual point of view, I began to reach the limit of what material searches can offer. I climbed a lot of mountains and began to realize the pros and cons of material success, ”he continued. “I guess I started to hope there was something else because if all there were were hit movies, I was going to get in trouble.”

With more than $ 4 billion at the box office, Smith is one of the biggest draws in cinema and a showman by nature. But in real life, he’s no longer interested in pretending he’s superhuman. “King Richard”, which Warner Bros opens this Friday in theaters and HBO Max is part of a new direction for the actor. His performance is a sensitive and moving portrait of a father who channels all his pain into his love for his family. And it has led to the best reviews of Smith’s career. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor – for “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness” – is widely considered the favorite for the Academy Award.

“Ten years ago, I would not have had the maturity and life experience to find the nuances and subtle textures,” Smith said in a recent interview. Richard Williams is a difficult man to love. But he is a difficult man to love because of how much he loves. He has been so brutalized and disrespected and ignored. When you hit that trigger, there is a volcano of pain there. His family became his oasis ”.

“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an intimate take on tennis giants Williams and a nuanced portrayal of their father-coach, often portrayed as a self-promoting megalomaniac. It is an authoritative view of the Williams family; Isha Price, one of Venus and Serena’s three half-sisters, is a producer. He presents her as a close-knit family whose accomplishments, from Compton to Center Court, come from their determination and togetherness.

Aunjanue Ellis plays Oracene Price, her mother. Price and Williams divorced in 2002. “King Richard” may be basically about Richard, but Ellis’s performance has also been highlighted by the way it honors the lesser-known but no less formative mother of Serena and Venus.

“She is one of a long line of black women I know personally who carry the weight of the world with a smile, or not a smile, on their shoulders,” Ellis said. “Mothers like her, in general, cannot compartmentalize what they do in the lives of their children. They coach their children, but at the same time they have to cook and clean, they have to comb their hair, they have to sew tennis suits for them. She was a lot to this family ”.

For Smith, the role of Richard Williams has many similarities to his own father. In his new autobiography, “Will,” written with self-growth author Mark Manson, Smith describes his father lovingly, but also as a militaristic, alcoholic, and temperamental man. He recalls when he was 9 years old, he saw him beat his mother in an incident that left Smith feeling like a “coward” for not standing up for her. Smith describes that a sense of fear drove him into show business. Much later, when his father was older and confined to a wheelchair, he remembers feeling the urge to push him down some stairs.

Such confessions are a far cry from the super light-hearted personality that Smith has long embodied. As demonstrated on a star-studded book tour with Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and others, Smith remains a superlative artist. But now she is expressing more vulnerability on a therapeutic journey that she has presented before the eyes of the world.

“As I look at myself and am vulnerable to exposure, I see that my ability to understand others and my ability as an actor is increasing,” Smith said. “My personal journey deep into the joys and traumas of my past is definitely helping me expand and build a larger emotional toolbox that will allow me to portray more complex characters for years to come.”

Smith has been filming this year “Emancipation” with director Antoine Fuqua, a true story about a heavily tortured enslaved man who emancipated himself from a plantation in the American South and joined the Union Army in the 1860s. The film, that Apple will distribute, withdrew its production from Georgia after the state passed restricted voting laws.

In Smith, Green, the director of “Monsters and Men” and “Joe Bell,” found an actor “blocked.”

“I came across an overworked Will at a point in his career where he has something to prove to himself,” Green said. “He’s looking for someone who won’t just say yes. He is probably surrounded by people who tell him a lot ”.

That included convincing Smith not to wear a prosthetic face to look more like Williams. Williams himself was never on set. Instead, the filmmakers relied on Isha Price as a contact with the Williams family. Serena and Venus are executive producers on the film and attended its recent premiere at the AFI Film Fest in Los Angeles.

Smith’s own family has been in the spotlight for years. His wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, “Red Table Talk,” has provided extremely candid insight into their relationship and family life, with their sons Jaden, 23, Willow, 21, and Trey, 29, fruit of Smith’s first marriage to Sheree Zampino. Much of their lives have been spent in front of the cameras: Jaden first acted with his father in “The Pursuit of Happyness” and Willow in “I Am Legend” (“I am a legend”).

In an emotional episode of Smith’s YouTube series “The Best Shape in My Life,” chronicling his efforts to get in better physical and mental shape, Smith read chapters from his memoirs to his children sharing his joys and regrets about how I raised them.

“If there’s one thing I’m proud of, it’s that I got my kids to take control and take charge of their lives at a young age,” Smith said. “I did not cultivate a dependency on myself. Perhaps it could be said that they had too much freedom being too young, but at a very young age they were independent in terms of their thoughts and opinions.

The actor’s personal evolution is ongoing, but his turn toward frankness may be permanent. In his YouTube series, he said: “At this point in my life, authenticity is much more powerful to me than mystery.”

“It’s becoming the central focus of my life to be able to use what I’ve gathered in the first 50 years,” Smith said, “and start distributing it in the next 50.”

Follow Jake Coyle on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP.