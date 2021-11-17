Brazil seeks agreement with Elon Musk to bring internet to the Amazon

The Government of Brazil analyzes an agreement with the American tycoon Elon musk to bring internet to remote areas of the Amazon thanks to the satellite system Starlink, official sources reported Tuesday.

The initiative was analyzed in Austin by the Minister of Communications of Brazil, Fábio Faria, and Musk, founder of Spacex, Tesla and the Starlink system, a constellation of thousands of low-orbit satellites that offers broadband internet.

“Our goal is to bring Internet to rural areas and remote places, “said Faria from the Ministry of Communications, referring to the meeting with the magnate, which took place this Monday.

“We are eager to be able provide connectivity to the least connected, ”Musk said in a statement in the statement.

According to the senior official Brazilian, the same system would allow the use of technology to monitor illegal logging in the Amazon and fires.

The system of Starlink it allows access to the network through small antennas that are easy to install in any place where regular internet providers do not reach. In the United States, the equipment costs about $ 500 and the monthly fee is $ 99.

The steps were known days after the Government of Brazil will put out to tender on November 4 and 5 four radio frequency telephony bands 5G with investment commitments worth about 8.5 billion dollars.

With information from EFE