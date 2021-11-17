Boxing: Canelo Álvarez will move up to cruiserweight to seek to be a five-division champion

Canelo Álvarez wants to add to his legacy in Mexican and international boxing. A few days ago he made history by being a unified super middleweight champion and now, following the approval of the World Boxing Council (WBC), he will move up to cruiserweight to seek a new title.

This decision was proposed by his coach Eddy Reynoso, requested by Saúl Álavarez himself, which was approved by the body unanimously.

“Congratulations Eddy, this is a great, unique surprise. I am sure that Canelo will continue to make history. Congratulations,” commented a WBC manager.

Who would be Canelo’s rival at cruiserweight?

The cruiserweight title in the World Boxing Council belongs to the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, so that would be Canelo’s rival in 2022, a fight that would be historic for the possibility of taking place in the Congo.

“Canelo will be a straight challenger at cruiserweight. Imagine, Muhammad Ali against Foreman was 45 years ago in Congo; Makabu was champion there, it would be great,” he said. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC.

