Botox and the Loss of a Frown … as Nicole Kidman

Last spring, Botox launched a series of ads directed by filmmaker Errol Morris. In the style of very short documentaries, the ads featured Botox users: a widower, a single mother, a drag artist, who tell poignant, sad and ultimately redeeming anecdotes.

Botox has crept into our creative consciousness now that muscle paralysis by choice has become an extension of the self project. (Tara Booth / The New York Times).

In 2019, a typical Botox ad featured the product as a female entrepreneur tonic that could give fantasy women spunk as they moved from the boardroom to the bar. It was now being rethought as a kind of truth serum, a tool of deep personal introspection. The mother gazed at nostalgic photographs. The widower remembered her husband’s eyes and cried. Although the characters did not mention Botox, the camera looked compassionately at their relaxed foreheads and hinted that the procedure had a profound therapeutic effect. The slogan was: “It’s still you.”

Morris is known for revealing institutional delusions: of policing in “The Thin Blue Line” and of statecraft in “Rumors of War.” Now he was filming a sentimental mirage for a pharmaceutical company, but these ads represent more than just salary for Morris. They are emblematic of the introduction of Botox into our creative consciousness, now that Muscular paralysis by choice has become an extension of the project of the self.

‘Poison’

Botulinum toxin is a poison that, by a ghoulish coincidence, causes botulism and heals wrinkles. When injected in low doses into a wrinkled forehead, blocks nerve signals to muscles and smooths the skin over them. (It also has medical uses, such as treating migraine headaches.) Although there are several rival brands, Botox is the flagship brand in its category. It offers the kind of deal one might make with a nefarious sea witch: It will grant you eternal youth, but in exchange for being able to move your face.

There was a time when this trend was seen as bad for acting, for society, and especially for women. Then came the Kardashians, “The Real Housewives,” a stream of memes and an army of beauticians with a lot of character brandishing hypodermic needles on TikTok. A botox face used to be a weird show, but weird shows fuel reality TV and internet culture, and thanks to those formats that are gaining popularity, Botox has accumulated a flash of theatrical pomp that helps disarm cultural fears surrounding its use.

Botox, which once suggested vanity, delusion and shame, is now associated with confidence, resilience and even authenticity, as the idea of ​​“getting a little fix” has come to be seen as a legitimate form of work.

As Nicole Kidman

Let’s think about Nicole Kidman. The entertainment press has been monitoring Kidman’s forehead since the early 2000s, when his forehead was compared to a flat-screen television and the freezing tundra.

In 2010, Entertainment Weekly announced the “Return of the Face of Nicole Kidman,” proclaiming her portrayal of a grieving mother in “The Other Side of the Heart” as a refreshing gesticulation. The following year, Kidman finally claimed that he had used botox once, but had given up on it.

“I can move my forehead again”he told a German newspaper.

Although Kidman can still frown, he doesn’t seem like he does much. A new era of Kidman performances is being very well received, not only despite his face that gives the impression of being petrified, but thanks to him. In a succession of television series, all of them written by David E. Kelley, she has played sad and coldly mysterious rich women, and her performance has been praised by critics as “impenetrable”, “icy”, “waxy” and with mask look, but in a good way. In 2017, she won an Emmy for her performance in “Big Little Lies,” and the metanarrative was even more compelling than the murder plot.

For most actresses over 50, the alternative to plastic surgery is not to age gracefully, but to become obsolete. Kidman has refused to quietly disappear, and the more he works tirelessly, the more he begins to reflect on his face not idle vanity, not even a sad need, but a kind of staying power, resilience, and knowing how to be.

Although Kidman can still frown, he doesn’t seem like he does much. A new era of Kidman performances is being very well received, not only despite his face that gives the impression of being petrified, but thanks to him.. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Kidman’s recent television work seems to be in tune with the universe of “The Real Housewives,” as both shows focus on women with problems and enough money to turn to the cosmetic dermatology. While botox can look haunting in naturalistic movies, it has found its niche in reality TV, which delights in making a mockery of femininity. When “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered on Bravo in 2006, centered on a small group of middle-aged women trapped in a gated community, Botox was practically a supporting actor. In the opening credits, we see 40-year-old “housewife” Vicki Gunvalson (who is actually an insurance salesperson) wince as a needle is stuck in her face, and laments saying, “I don’t want to get old! ”.

The series, its many versions and the Kardashian universe, of similar make, have turned a face with botox into a funny parody of femininity. On the internet, images of housewives and Kardashians circulate in the form of GIFs and screenshots, transforming into ironic avatars of our own feelings. Their faces, both melodramatic and numb, reflect a strangely complex emotional truth, in which experiences of depression, anxiety, trauma and pain unfold amid an absurd carnival of anesthetic content and luxury products. It’s unnerving and ridiculous at the same time, like Kim Kardashian crying through botox. Now, characters like Kidman and Kelley have put that mixed feeling through a lens of prestige.

In the land of influencers, botox is presented less as a nightmare habit and more as a vulnerability that you can identify with. In addition, it is a tool for self-esteem and self-invention. The Botox brand was very astute in calling out the “drag queen” Yuhua Hamasaki for one of their ads. Among wealthy white women in Orange County, botox may be a sign of compliance and meekness, but drag queens rethink the construction of femininity as creative and individualistic. In the ad, Hamasaki hints that Botox, like makeup and wigs, is a tool for escaping the gender binary, not policing it.

Americans spent nearly $ 2.5 billion on botox procedures in 2019, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

However, this solidarity turn has a limit. Kidman has been ruthlessly teased for his looks in the “Being the Ricardos” trailer, a movie set in the 1950s in which she plays Lucille Ball, a woman known for her facial expressiveness. Even among Hollywood actors, the procedure remains taboo. Elsewhere, it has darker overtones. On “Botox,” a dismal Iranian-Canadian film that has circulated at festivals this year, becomes a profound metonymy of self-deception.

Even in advertisements intended to promote the Botox brand, a morbid shadow looms. Errol Morris’s ads have a funereal quality. The soft lighting and somber music suggest that the characters are terminally ill, which I suppose to be true, as aging eventually leads to death. Since many years of ridiculing Botox have failed to banish it from faces (Americans spent nearly $ 2.5 billion on the procedure in 2019, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons), we can only navigate through the stages of grief, from denial and anger to negotiation and acceptance.

It strikes me that wrinkles in women are not only stigmatized because they look old, but because they look angry, sad, surprised, anguished: they look alive. Even as botox has become a way station for women at risk of being catapulted out of Hollywood, it comes across as a vivid reminder of what has been lost. Movie stars are no longer buried after a certain age, but embalmed. The new Botox catchphrase is “It’s still you,” but it could be “You’re still here.”

