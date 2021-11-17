Bloomberg: Huawei seeks to license its designs to third parties to avoid US sanctions.

The move would allow the tech giant to install applications and components made by companies that are now unable to cooperate with it on its smartphones.

Huawei plans to grant licenses for the development and marketing of its phones to other Chinese companies, in order to avoid the sanctions imposed against them by the White House in 2019, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to speculation, at least two companies have accepted the scheme. The first would be Xnova, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Co. (PTAC), and the other, the telecommunications equipment producer TD Tech Ltd.

The measure would allow Huawei to install applications from US companies, including some essential ones from Google Mobile Services, on those phones. Likewise, the possibility of buying necessary components would be opened, such as chips from the Taiwanese company TSMC and the 5G modems from the US company Qualcomm.

A Bloomberg source said Huawei engineers have already started redesigning the circuitry of some of its smartphones, which are currently based on self-produced HiSilicon chips, to fit Qualcomm or MediaTek processors.

As a result of those partnerships, Huawei’s annual smartphone supply, both by the company itself and by third parties, would grow to 30 million, the insider predicts.