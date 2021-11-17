Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film is seen and its premiere has more than set

The biopic Elvis Presley still has no official title to this day. The feature film has been somewhat buried because its filming began just when the coronavirus pandemic began, with Tom Hanks (who recently spoke about his incorporation into the Marvel superhero cinema) filming his shots in Australia contracting the virus with his wife and thus having to be confined to prevent COVID from spreading through the rest of the film’s team. Baz Luhrmann, the project director, has now shared what we could consider a small teaser of the project, in which the official title is not revealed, in which we can take a look at how Austin Butler looks like the King:

Elvis Monday⚡️ Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022.#Elvis #TCB pic.twitter.com/grf8IGqfw9 Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) November 15, 2021

“I have done something so that you know that we will take care of the business on June 24, 2022.” A clear reference to Taking care of business, which was Elvis Presley’s motto for virtually his entire career. Its premiere date is also set for the June 24, 2022, thus stating that there are no more delays or anything like that raised. So at least we can mark on the calendar when we will see this biopic.

We haven’t seen the rest of the cast yet

We still haven’t been able to see Tom Hanks, Maggie Gyllenhaal or Rufus Sewell characterized for the biopic and the images that the director has shown it is not that they reveal too much, beyond the fact that in the feature film we will see Butler with the white jumpsuit of Bill bellew how much he characterized Presley during his last bars.

The production of the film has gone through thick and thin but it seems that it is finally about to reach port. Hopefully there are no more surprises on the way and that soon we can find out the official title of the film. We already have the date and part of the cast too, which is already a lot.

