Bargain products that have swept the Good End whose offers are still valid

The Good End 2021 is coming to an end, but that does not mean that the last day is useless or that the best offers have already gone down in history. In Yahoo en Español we have compiled the products that our readers have bought the most during these days of sales and whose discounts are still valid.

So, if you’re one of the laggards who still haven’t taken advantage of the promotions that started on November 10 and end on November 16, we make it very easy for you. On the same page you have all the bargains that you have missed. It’s your last chance: don’t let it escape!

Echo Dot

Amazon’s smart speakers have sold like hotcakes throughout the year … and even more so during the Good End.

If at this point you don’t have a smart speaker, Amazon has made it very, very easy for the Good End, since it has placed the price of the Echo at its all-time low. We think it will take a long time for you to find it so cheap again.

If you buy Apple AirPods, your ears and ears will thank you. Your pocket will also do it thanks to these discount prices (Photo: Apple).

The AirPods have been one of the star products of the Good End.

At the moment, the Appple headphone model that is still on sale at Amazon is the second generation without a wireless charger. Neither more nor less than a 30% discount, which places its price at $ 2,799 pesos. They have never been for sale for such a low price. And we are talking about that they were originally worth $ 3,999, which is really incredible for a brand that almost never offers promotions.

The big question now is: how much more will be available on the market and at this price? Remember that Apple has just released the third generation of AirPods. So, if you have always wanted some and they have seemed a bit expensive, this is a great opportunity that we do not know how long it will last.

Continue reading the story

Xbox Series S

Buying a next-generation console is not an easy task. First because the stock of these consoles is being super limited in stores around the world, and second because its price requires a significant investment. But at Amazon they have decided to throw the house out the window during the Good End and make it super easy for you, since they have launched an offer with which to buy one Xbox Series S at a great price with a 21% discount.

Priced at $ 6,699 pesos, you can get hold of Microsoft’s digital proposal. It is one of the best prices that the console has ever had after a year of life in the market, so it is an excellent time to get one as soon as possible.

Samsung’s 55-inch 4K UHD Crystal Smart TV – Image: Amazon Mexico

If this Good End weekend you have been like a tiger through the stores with the same claws as always to get your dream Smart TV at the best price and you have not found what you wanted, do not worry. We bring you a great offer that is at your fingertips with just one click and they take it to your door, literally speaking.

If you want a new screen for your home and also only want it to be from a top brand, we have the perfect offer for you. The attractive model Samsung Crystal UHD is still with a good offer in different sizes.

Here are all the options available with discounts on Amazon.com:

Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick They are one of the best-selling products throughout the year on Amazon, so they could not miss the Good End. And they do it with prices that have left us with our mouths open. If you want one of them to turn any old TV into a Smart TV with which you can watch streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video, you will not find a better opportunity or a better price … unless you want to wait for the Good End of the year coming.

The Fire TV Stick they are extremely practical and inexpensive solutions that offer a host of smart features.

There are several models, but the one that has sold the most for its spectacular price is the Lite.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones. Photo: Sony.

If you ask an expert for the best roll-canceling headphones on the market, they will most likely mention them. Its noise cancellation, that technology that prevents you from being disturbed while listening to your favorite music or movie, is considered an absolute reference.

And not only that, but these WH-1000XM4s are loaded with technology. Sony has blessed these headphones with a battery that offers a magnificent 30 hours of battery life. There are many hours. When you need to recharge, you’ll get five more hours with just 10 minutes of charging.

The headphones have built-in smart-control touch sensors and, according to Amazon buyers, are comfortable and soft.

If you can’t wait to put an apple watch on your wrist, your time might be now. The Apple Watch Series 3 still has its price reduced on the occasion of the Good End, which means that you can get it now with a discount of almost 20%.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still a good option for many – Image: Amazon Mexico

So you take home a benchmark smartwatch in the market, with retina display color, notifications of high and low heart rate, reception of calls and the possibility of answering messages and monitor your daily activity (steps, calories consumed, distances). Needless to say, it is also a perfect companion for your sports practices, so that with it you will be able to know how well you perform when running, walking, dancing, swimming, doing yoga or riding a bicycle.

Nintendo Switch Neon 32GB Version 1.1 Console – Standard Edition. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The OLED Switch has been Nintendo’s last big launch and, as expected, it has not offered any kind of discount during the Good End. What’s more, it has been very difficult to find it in stores.

However, that hasn’t stopped a Nintendo model from being one of the best-selling products of this Good End on Amazon. We are talking about the Switch Neon console that you have enjoyed and still enjoy an interesting sale.

Revlon salon one-step dryer and volumizer. Photo: Amazon

It is a global best seller. And this is the reason why thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this Revlon ‘magic’ ‘brush-dryer’ – it’s the secret weapon to wear your hair well throughout the day.

Forget the expensive salon blow-dry service or the hassle of having to use a round brush while trying to balance with a heavy blow dryer in your other hand.

If you have been pining for it, you will be delighted to know that thanks to the Good End discounts, it can be yours for only $ 589 pesos, that means almost a 50% discount, and the lowest price you’ve ever had on Amazon

Did you need an excuse to show off your gorgeous hair? Here you have it. This is perfect.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | These are the serious ecological wounds left by the exploitation of sand