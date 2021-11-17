Bad character? Jennifer Lopez is accused of causing problems in the filming of her films

Throughout his career, Jennifer Lopez has managed to stand out so much in the music like in the performanceHowever, the problems that he has starred in on the recording sets have also come to light.

In the industry it is known that the interpreter of ‘On The Floor‘is not characterized by maintaining a great relationship with his co-stars or integration with the production team.

Jennifer Lopez is accused of causing problems in the filming of her films

Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez they worked together in the 2012 when they recorded the film ‘What to expect when you’re expecting‘and things got to the point of declaring that he would never work with the couple of Ben affleck in a headband.

At that time, the media reported that the differences arose because their working methods were not compatible, since JLo I would stop filming to eat or rest, regardless of the opinion and availability of others.

Gwyneth paltrow is another of his colleagues with whom he has had a bad relationship, since even during some interviews he has demerited the work of the actress, declaring that he only knew her from her relationship with Brad Pitt.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez did not accompany Ben affleck to the premiere of his latest project entitled ‘The Tender Bar‘ the reason? his bad relationship with George Clooney, director of the film.