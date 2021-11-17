Back to classes: More than 20 million students returned to face-to-face classes in the country

The Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gomez Alvarez, reported that more than 20 million students have already returned to classes in person, due to the fact that 178 thousand schools opened their doors and more than one million 600 thousand education workers go to their work centers.

He pointed out that the return was necessary, not only for academic reasons but, to a large extent, because of the urgency of protecting the physical and emotional health of both students and teachers.

In the framework of his appearance before the Education Commission of the Senate of the Republic, on the occasion of the Third Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Gómez Álvarez affirmed that the return to classes in person, after 18 months of keeping the schools closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, is the result of a great collective effort.

He argued in his initial presentation that the decisions to suspend face-to-face activities, as well as now to return to classrooms, were taken in common agreement with the federal and local health authorities, as well as with the educational authorities of the 32 states, to starting from meetings with the National Council of Educational Authorities (Conaedu) and with Secretaries of Education of each state.

He recognized the extraordinary effort made during the pandemic by thousands of teachers, as well as millions of mothers, fathers and guardians.

He highlighted that the teaching profession demonstrated, with concrete and constant facts, that the vocation of service remains alive in each teacher, with which the teachers of Mexico gave an example of integrity and professionalism.

Gómez Álvarez assured that, in the unfavorable conditions imposed by the confinement, the teachers faced the health crisis with conviction and love for their students, in addition to not giving up their vocation to teach in such difficult circumstances.

MS