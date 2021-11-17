At what time can the longest partial lunar eclipse of this century be seen in the countries of Latin America?

Only a small strip of the Moon will be visible during this Friday’s eclipse. Approximately 97% of the natural satellite will disappear in the threshold shadow of our planet in the maximum phase of the phenomenon.

This Friday the last lunar eclipse of 2021 will take place, which will be visible from different parts of the planet, including Latin America.

According to the portal Space.com, this will be the partial lunar eclipse longest recorded in 580 years, with a total duration of approximately six hours. Its passage through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow it will take a little less than three and a half hours, which also makes it the longest of this century.

The maximum phase will occur in the middle of the period of three hours and 28 seconds, at which time the natural satellite of the Earth will be seen with a reddish color Almost entirely. Only a small strip of the Moon will be visible during the eclipse. About the 97% of the natural satellite will disappear in the threshold shadow of our planet in the maximum phase of the phenomenon.

In countries like Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala (GMT-6) the partial lunar eclipse will begin at 02:00 in the morning on November 19, around 03:00, it will be seen permanently until its departure at 06:03.

This means that in countries such as Cuba, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru (GMT-5) the phenomenon will begin at 03:00, while in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil (GMT-3) the maximum will occur after 06:00. In Venezuela and Bolivia (GMT-2) it will start at 04:00.

