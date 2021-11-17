At least 45% of Mexicans have sleep problems due to the pandemic

At least 45 percent of mexicans they continue to suffer from problems poor quality of sleep, mainly insomnia, one of the main disorders that worsened with the pandemic by coronavirus, specialists said.

“The insomnia is one of the main sleep disorders and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been an increase in its incidence ”, stated in a press conference Alejandro Jiménez Genchi, coordinator of the Sleep Clinic of the National Institute of Psychiatry.

Insomnia, he specified, is the persistent difficulty in initiating sleep with dissatisfaction in its duration, consolidation or quality.

It is the Sleep disturbance more frequent in the population “and unfortunately its effects not only cause tiredness in the patient, “he added.

“It is also associated with a high risk of developing depressive disorders older and other types of cardiovascular diseases or metabolic if it is not treated in time, ”he said.

He detailed that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 35 percent of the global population has unfavorably changed their sleep patterns due to the pandemic.

On Mexico, he said, about 45 percent of the adult population has poor quality of sleep “And during the pandemic this was accentuated” by various factors such as afraid to acquire the virus, the worry by infected relatives and even the anguish for presenting an unfavorable recovery.

He stated that sleep disorders during the pandemic have been dubbed “covid-somnia“, Which include difficulty falling asleep, waking up earlier than normal, or not getting a good night’s sleep due to anxiety and stress.

Sleep, public health problem

Elena Sañudo, specialist and medical director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico, explained that the insomnia has become a public health problem.

This, because it generates fatigue general, irritability, lack of attention, memory problems and anxiety.

“As one of the main public health problems in the world, insomnia must receive specialized treatment,” he said.

However, he recognized that since it does not represent physical pain, the vast majority of patients who suffer from it decide to ignore their symptoms and relate it only to a wrong break.

“Insomnia should be treated with the same importance as any disease and it is important to seek help from a professional at the first symptoms,” he insisted.

Finally, Dr. Jiménez Genchi said that it is essential to carry a good nutrition, practice physical activity and having the appropriate treatment, which helps to improve the quality of life of the patient.

With information from EFE