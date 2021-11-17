Argentina vs Brazil LIVE coverage

The Argentine National Team will seek this Tuesday, with the return of its recovered captain, Lionel messi, beat his Brazilian counterpart in San Juan and thus also anticipate his presence in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Enjoy the coverage of the meeting LIVE here.

La Canarinha sealed your ranking last Thursday by completing 34 points in 12 games, the product of 11 victories and a draw, while Albiceleste, second with 28, you can follow the same path this Tuesday, if you ruin the undefeated match of your fiercest soccer rival and Chile, Colombia or Uruguay lose their commitment.

These three teams are matched with 16 units and will fight in the remaining five days for, at least to stay with the fourth direct quota to Qatar or the fifth, which gives the right to play a play-off.



Canarinha and Albiceleste have pending the game that should have been played on September 5 in Sao Paulo and that was suspended for the invasion of the field by agents of the Brazilian health agency.

Even with that match minus Brazil and Argentina are at the top of the South American qualifiers with 34 and 28 points, respectively.

They are followed by Ecuador with 20 points, Chile (16), Colombia (16), Uruguay (16), Peru (14), Paraguay (12), Bolivia (12) and Venezuela (7).

Lionel Messi will start against Brazil

The Argentine team coach Lionel Scaloni announced on Monday that Messi, who played only a few minutes in last Friday’s 1-0 victory against Uruguay, will start in the South American superclassic.

You may also be interested: Lionel Messi gets off the boat once more



“I am of the idea of ​​playing the same always, regardless of the rival. You always have to play the same. Afterwards, the magnitude of the victory is not the same, but it is not worth it for me that a player against Venezuela plays in one way and against Brazil in another. Soccer is always soccer, let’s play against who we play ”, said Scaloni.

Brazil will not have Neymar

Brazil faces this encounter with the sensitive loss due to injury at the last minute of the scorer Neymar, and by suspension of Casemiro, Real Madrid midfielder.

Despite being classified, Brazil coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ did not downplay it to the crash of this Tuesday.

“It is already a World Cup match. A Brazil-Argentina is always great, due to the individual technical quality of the players from both teams. It’s a World Cup match and it has a history of great confrontations, “he said at a press conference this Monday.